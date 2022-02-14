Rihanna is adamant that her forthcoming child will be a “Fashion Killa” much like herself and her baby’s father.

As previously reported the Bajan baddie put her bump on full display Friday via a shimmering sequin outfit at her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event in L.A. While there she posed with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky who was openly affectionate and beaming with pride.

In between blushing with her boo thing, Rih chatted with “Extra” about her pregnancy and confessed that she’s still “getting used to” her burgeoning baby bump.

“I can’t believe it!” said Rih of her newly announced pregnancy. “Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it’s a problem,” breaking into some proud-mama poses. “Yes! Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out,” she said.

Rihanna also said that she at times gets tired while bumping around and her baby makes her go to sleep.

“Really great — tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to. I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.’”

“Extra” also asked Rihanna if her baby will be “fly” and the Bajan baddie affirmed that saying, “They’re not gonna have a choice — Mommy and Daddy, we ain’t too shabby.”

In addition to speaking to Rih, “Extra” chatted with A$AP Rocky who said “it feels”amazing” to be expecting with Rihanna.

He also added that the best part of having a baby is just “becoming a dad.”

