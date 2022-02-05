Bossip Video

While the internet is still reeling from Rih and A$AP’s big baby news, we can’t help but think that we saw this one coming. The two have been inseparable since A$AP’s public confirmation of the coupledom last May. Preggo RihRih rumors have been swirling for months, but the bad gal doesn’t give fans much more than crumbs when responding to such allegations.

Now that the Bajan Baddie and her Harlem rap star lover have revealed the celebrity seed on the way, a source tells PEOPLE that Rih is elated.

.”She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom,” the source said. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

Now, let’s take a look back at A$AP Rocky anc Rih’s love story started.

September 2012: A$AP Rocky Hops On “Cockiness” Remix

Rihanna drops Talk That Talk including singles “Love Song”, “Cake”, and “Cockiness”. Rih enlists the help of A$AP Rocky for the “Cockiness” remix and they performed a steamy stage set (“as friends”) at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2012.

Remember when A$AP grabbed a handful of Rih’s cakes at the end?

March 2018: Rocky Joins Diamonds World Tour As Opener

Following the performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, The Diamonds World Tour was announced in support of Rih’s seventh studio album, Unapologetic. The “Peso” rapper joined as an opener for her North American leg of the tour. The pair still seemed to be keeping it platonic, but the relationship was blooming.