Glowing and gorgeous Rihanna and her happy honey A$AP were seen on the scene in L.A. last night.

The two attended the beauty mogul’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event that took place during Super Bowl weekend.

Rih, 33, posed on the red carpet alongside A$AP Rocky, 33, in a backless cropped top made of strings of green sequins. The top was a perfect way to show off her burgeoning baby bump…

and Rih and the father of her child hugged and were openly affectionate on the carpet.

As previously reported Rihanna announced her pregnancy with a pink puffer jacket pic and people are speculating that she’s over the moon to be expecting.

In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rih predicted she would be a mother to at least 3 or 4 children.

US Weekly recently reported that Rih wants her first child’s name to have ties to her and ASAP Rocky’s families.

“Rihanna wants her Barbados heritage honored when she names her child, [as well as] ASAP’s roots,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They want both of their cultures included. It is very important to them to keep where they are from passed down to their child.” The insider adds that the singer, 33, “has admiration for so many strong women and men in her family,” noting that she has “a lot of names to pick from for a starting point.”

What do YOU think about Rih and A$AP’s red carpet coupledom?