New Edition Gets Emotional During ‘Tamron Hall’ Interview, ‘Sometimes Even A Man You Need To Know That You’re Loved’

Are y’all excited about the New Edition tour?

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” in which iconic R&B group New Edition reflects on growing up in the Boston Projects and their deep love and support for one another. New Edition members Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Jonny Gill joined ‘Tamron Hall’ for a one hour interview before launching their 30 city U.S. tour. Both Ronnie and Mike got emotional describing how they overcame rough beginnings and still support each other through hardships.

Check out the clip below:

Aw man, did you see Ralph reach out to comfort Ronnie when he got all emotional about how they weren’t supposed to make it out of the projects in Boston? Also, Mike had a great message for the general public, even after all of their success, members of the group still have trials and hardships like anyone else. We’re praying for them and anyone else who is going through it right now!

The in-depth conversation with all six members, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant, will focus on their incredible careers spanning decades, from the inception of the original New Edition group back in Boston, to their solo careers to their comeback as New Edition once again. Tamron digs deep with the group as they get candid discussing their personal and professional trials and tribulations throughout their careers, including stories they’ve never shared. They also give fans a special performance and sneak peek behind the scenes as they get ready to launch their “The Culture Tour”.

