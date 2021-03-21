Bossip Video

Back when R&B singing group Guy had beef will fellow R&B singers New Edition, things took a sad and deadly turn. That’s according to Teddy Riley who’s featured on TONIGHT’s episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED. During his intimate convo on his life, the legendary New Jack Swing creator detailed what was really going on during the time when the singing groups had some serious R&Beef.

According to Teddy, things were tense and his breaking point was when an altercation between Guy and New Edition’s entourages resulted in the murder of his best friend and security manager, Anthony Bee.

“My big homie Anthony Bee, he got shot. It was a beef between New Edition camp and Guy’s camp,” said Teddy on UNCENSORED.

He then detailed a story about New Edition being late for a show in North Carolina and Guy taking the stage in their absence. Things got heated however when New Edition finally showed up and their road team tried to set up the equipment while Guy was still on stage.

According to Teddy, while Guy was In the middle of “Piece Of My Love”, New Edition walked out on stage and fists flew. Later and in a different city, things got even worse, and Anthony Bee was killed. The loss caused the singer to leave Guy.

“My friend Anthony Bee, got shot four–three or four times by one of New Edition Guys,” said Teddy on UNCENSORED. “I don’t wanna put his name out there because he’s forgiven, he was defending himself. The reason why I quit the group was that I lost my best friend and I couldn’t take the pressure. ‘

During Teddy Riley’s UNCENSORED he also speaks on his brotherhood with Michael Jackson.

All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series’ UNSUNG and UNCENSORED return this Sunday, March 21. UNSUNG leads the back-to-back night of premieres with Morris Day at 9 p.m. ET/8c, immediately followed by UNCENSORED with Teddy Riley at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

This season of UNCENSORED profiles Mona Scott Young, Donnie McClurkin, Kem, Remy Ma, Marsha Ambrosius, Lisa Leslie, and Jaleel White.