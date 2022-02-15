Bossip Video

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother. After telling fans that his mom Priscilla Murray was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia, the singer has announced that she sadly passed away.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..” Gibson, 43, captioned a video of himself holding his mom’s hand in a hospital bed. “May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens…….” he continued.

In recent weeks the 43-year-old actor and singer asked fans for prayers for his mother throughout her hospitalization.

He first shared the heartbreaking news about her condition on Instagram on Feb. 5 while noting that she was in a coma and hospitalized in the ICU.

“My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own,” he wrote. “I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this…”

In Tyrese’s most recent post memorializing his mother, he thanked jazz saxophonist Kenny G for playing “Forever in Love” during an Instagram Live for his mom while she was hospitalized.

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody…,” wrote Tyrese.

Such sad, sad, news.

We’re sending our thoughts to Tyrese and his family during this difficult time.