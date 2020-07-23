Tumbling & Tackling: World’s Greatest Gymnast Simone Biles Reportedly Dating NFL Player Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles might have a new boo.

In between shattering world records, training her elite Olympian body, and being an all-around inspiration, the world’s greatest gymnast’s seemingly found time for some new love.

Biles, 23, is seemingly in a relationship with 25-year-old Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. The four-time Olympic gold medalist wished the NFL baller a “Happy Birthday” on her Insta-story. She also shared a cute pic of the 5’11 football player carrying her teeny tiny 4’8 body on his back.

“Happy 25th birthday hope this year brings you everything you want and more,” Simone captioned the pic with kiss and celebration emojis.

The two alleged lovebirds also seemingly made things TikTok official with a video of them swapping clothes and Owens holding Simone’s dog.

You know it’s serious when the Millenials put their significant others on TikTok.

MadameNoire reports that Owens is a fellow Midwestern native and hails from St. Louis, Missouri. The athlete signed to the Texans last summer and if you need another look at Simone’s maybe-baby, take a good look for yourselves below.

GET. IT. SIMONE.

In the cover story for Simone’s Vogue cover, she confirmed that she and her former bae/fellow gymnast Stacey Irving Jr. broke up earlier this year.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” she said. “But it was for the best.”

They were together for three years.

In between getting carted around by her alleged buff baller boo, Simone’s training for the Olympics that got pushed back to 2021.

She told TODAY in April that she had an emotional reaction after hearing that they were postponed till next year, but now she’s back on her game.

“Training has been a little bit different,” she told TODAY’s Hoda on Thursday. “It’s been kind of crazy, but going in every day knowing and hoping that 2021 is on the horizon keeps me going. It’s just, we don’t know what’s going to happen, so we train as if.”

We gold medals and hopefully, this beautiful blossoming relationship with Jonathan Owens in Simone Bile’s future.

Go, girl!