Did you watch?

Last night’s vibey Valentine’s Verzuz between Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton was a soulful spectacle with timeless classics, eyebrow-raising covers, interesting dance moves, and several surprise guests including Jermaine Dupri, Lucky Daye, Donnell Jones, and more.

Neo-Soul lovers swooned as Musiq and Anthony ran through their golden catalog of JAMS while slow-simmering panny drawls across the internet.

I knew I'd find it. He look like a soulful crump dancer. 😭 #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/fXNPEnE9Rt — S O L I D (@Hampsworld) February 16, 2022

Musiq reminded everyone how legendary his Aijuswanaseing-Juslisen–Soulstar-Luvanmusiq–run was while Anthony fed our soul with classic collard croons that only he can deliver.

In crowd-pleasing moments, Musiq performed hits ‘Half/Crazy,’ ‘Love,’ and ‘B.U.D.D.Y.’ as a stage-flooding closer.

Ending the #Verzuz with the timeless classics “Love” by Musiq Soulchild then “Charlene” by Anthony Hamilton, it gets no better. Then a bonus of “B.U.D.D.Y”. Yeah, this was a good battle. Everyone won! 👏🏾👏🏾 #VerzuzTV #VerzuzBattle pic.twitter.com/ZxdW2ks5st — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) February 16, 2022

Anthony countered with ‘Can’t Let Go,’ ‘Best Of Me,’ and, of course, ‘Charlene’ as his finale.

At one point, Musiq brought out Meelah of 702 who many viewers didn’t know was his baby mama despite having internet access.

The soulful showdown came just hours after Verzuz was dragged after attempting to launch monthly subscription plans for the very free and accessible Instagram event that would no longer happen on the free app

So, THIS is the #Verzuz that they decided to start their bullshit, huh? Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton are gonna be singing to themselves! Bless. pic.twitter.com/e8Y26WhZXF — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) February 15, 2022

The internet-wide backlash prompted Swizz Beatz to swooped in and address the issue.

In an Instagram post, the Verzuz co-owner said the battle would be on Instagram as usual while implying that decisions were made without his approval despite his involvement in every aspect of the production.

“See y’all rite here tonight on insta @verzuztv 😂⚡️ Who y’all rocking with @anthonyhamiltonofficial or @musiqsoulchild ? You can also watch in HD on verzuztv.com . I was out the country don’t ask me who did it 😂 it’s fixed bless up 🙏🏽 love y’all ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Since then, Verzuz’s official Instagram page deleted the “THIS VERZUZ WILL NOT BE ON IG” messaging and acknowledged the backlash with an updated flyer posted hours laters.

What was your fave moment of the Verzuz? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets over the Valentine’s Special on the flip.