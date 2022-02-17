Bossip Video

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs add fuel to relationship rumors.

Former reality actress Apryl Jones and big screen actor Taye Diggs appear to have sealed their romantic relationship on the red carpet. Although the two notable creatives haven’t confirmed they’re together, their recent uploads of funny Instagram and TikTok content have sparked relationship rumors.

After sharing giggles on IG, Jones and Diggs were coupled up at a recent movie screening of Incarnation which premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday evening at The Montalban theater. In the film, Taye Diggs stars as the character Brad who moves into a new home with his co-star Jessica Uberuaga before things take a turn. The pair looked seriously smitten as they posed together for paparazzi.

Notice her hand on Taye’s chest? Notice that BIG smile on Taye’s face?

The 51-year-old actor and Jones, 34, for sure have an affinity for each other. Dating rumors sparked earlier this year after they were spotted by paparazzi leaving the same car and heading into a restaurant in LA back in January. In recent weeks they’ve been all laughs on Instagram, uploading silly videos in their house clothes and they even shared a smooch in a recent clip.

This week, Taye surprised Apryl on camera with a new outfit from CVS. The giddy star shared the drugstore couture with Apryl and gave her a kiss on the cheek at the end while stating “I can’t wait” in regards to their plans for the evening.

In her past, Apryl Jones has been linked to Lil Fizz, Dr. Dre, and her baby’s father Omarion. Taye was previously married to actress Idina Menze and is now divorced. The marriage lasted from 2003 – 2014.

If they are official, do YOU think Apryl and Taye Diggs make for a cute couple?