Taye Diggs is getting lots of love all over social media today for sharing his funny, enthusiastic, and super chaotic personality on TikTok but is all of this excitement inspired by his alleged lust for ex-reality star Apryl Jones?

Rumors are swirling that “The Best Man” actor and Apryl are dating after the pair were spotted exiting a car together in Hollyweird. The moment was shared by paparazzi and since then, fans are assuming that single and sexy Apryl is hooking up with Taye.

Does this look like a romantic evening is transpiring between Taye and Apryl to YOU?

Welp! Since rumors have swirled online, Apryl addressed them. The mother and social media influencer went live on Instagram, denying to be hooking up with Diggs after being asked about it directly.

“I’m not giving you no tea, I don’t have no tea to spill. I just literally live my life. Y’all don’t care about nothing I’m doing. Y’all don’t care about my Credit Matters campaign to influence the Black community or nothing, but y’all want to ask me who I’m dating. Why do yall care who I’m dating? I have friends guys. I’m a good person, I have great energy and I attract good energy.”

So much for that!

Apryl was previously linked to Dr. Dre and overseas basketball player Eric Moreland.

In related news, Taye is giving everything he has to TikTok and folks are enjoying the malarkey!

