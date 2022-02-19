Bossip Video

After months of insisting he’s going to win his wife back, Kanye West is taking his disapproval of Kim Kardashian’s divorce desires into the legal realm.

The “Good Life” rapper filed a response on Wednesday to his estranged wife’s request to be declared legally single amid their ongoing divorce. According to Page Six, in his response, Ye states that he wants safeguards for his assets in place before a ruling, claiming Kardashian’s attorney rejected all of his suggestions.

Apparently, Ye is concerned that the KKW Beauty mogul could remarry before the divorce is finalized, which could be the prompt for the documentation months after Kim’s initial filing.

In the documents, Kanye asks that they establish a “right of reimbursement,” in which either party would be reimbursed monies owed in case one of them died. Kardashian’s attorney, however, “asserted that this condition is unnecessary given the premarital agreement.”

West also wants to ensure that no assets are transferred out of trusts they created, but Kardashian claims in the documents that such a condition would be “unnecessary” given the terms of their prenup, which has kept all of their assets separate since the start of the marriage.

Lastly, West wants the SKIMS founder to waive marital privilege until they’ve reached a final custody agreement on their four kids and a finalized property agreement.

Without marital privilege, all communications between the two of them would be part of the court record. Ye also wants the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to waive the privilege if she remarries so any conversations about custody would be accessible in court.

This issue will be working out in a hearing scheduled for next month to address Kardashian’s legal marital status.

While she filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, they haven’t made much progress thus far. Though this probably isn’t the response Kim’s team wants from West, it’s a step in the right direction after a year of no progress.