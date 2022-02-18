Bossip Video

Kanye West Announces DONDA 2 Will Not Be On Streaming Services

In recent years one of the things Kanye West has been vocal about is recording contracts and how artists are taken advantage of and he’s even posted part of his contracts for the world to see. With this in mind, Ye recently announced that his upcoming album DONDA 2 will only be available on his own technology the STEM PLAYER.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” wrote Ye. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

The STEM PLAYER is a small handheld device that lets you remix and edit songs in real-time and add whatever songs the user likes. The player comes with Kanye West’s original DONDA album, and allows you to download and update new music directly.

Earlier this morning, Ye doubled down on his decision to not accept an Apple deal for Donda 2. He also criticized tech companies that he claims made music “practically free” while giving Jay Z props for making Tidal.

“Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him,” Ye said in one post. “Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me. I run this company 100% I don’t have to ask for permission. This is our 2nd generation stemplayer We have more things we working on. I feel like how I felt in the first episode of the documentary.”

He also shared what looks like a tracklist for the new album.