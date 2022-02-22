Bossip Video

Despite losing a years-long legal battle, Tasha K still isn’t taking Cardi B’s (successful) lawsuit against her seriously.

During a recent conversation with Kendall Kyndall and Kendra G of ALLBLK’S Social Society, the Youtuber was asked about paying the “Bodak Yellow” rapper the $3.8 million she was ordered to pay after losing to her in the defamation lawsuit.

Kendra G asked, “Do you even have that amount of money to pay in this lawsuit? Is Tasha K worth that amount of money to pay that.”

That's when Tasha K replied, "I ain't got it. Listen I ain't got it. I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money. I ain't got it."

She continued, "But listen we have business things in place that takes care of things like this. But of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now."

Tasha previously stated she would be appealing the court’s decision after losing the lawsuit.

When the host attempted on to confirm that the Youtuber won’t be paying, Tasha K responded, “Who trying to pay $4 million?” going on to say that her checks from Youtube are “good, but I got two chirren.”

While she didn’t name names, Cardi hinted at Tasha’s comments in a tweet on Monday, writing, “Think is a game but trust imma come for everything …..BBHMM.”

Last month, Cardi B won her defamation case against Tasha K, being awarded $1 million in damages including “pain and suffering and/or reputational injury.” The entertainer was also awarded money in attorney fees and will reportedly receive over $1.3 million in attorney fees. Tasha also has to pay $1 million in punitive damages and her company, Kebe Studios LLC, has to pay $500,000 in punitive damages.

This ruling comes years after Cardi first filed her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K back in 2019. The suit was in response to the Youtuber making accusations in nearly 40 videos of the rapper, saying she contracted herpes, cheated on her husband, and committed acts of sex with beer bottles, to name a few.

During her chat with Social Society, Tasha K also spoke on previously covering the news that Wendy Williams’ now ex-husband Kevin Hunter welcomed a child with his mistress Sharina Hudson.

Tasha personally called up the hospital where Hudson gave birth to break the news.