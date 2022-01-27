Bossip Video

Even after losing the lawsuit, Youtuber Tasha K still isn’t showing any remorse.

Following news on Wednesday, January 26 that the celebrity news Youtuber would have to pay more than $4 million total to Cardi B following her loss in a years-long defamation lawsuit, Tasha K took to her channel to respond, proving she learned nothing from this entire experience.

In her video statement, Tasha promised to continue fighting her loss all the way to the Supreme Court, trying to promote her own media company–which she claims she’s expanding–and talking about going up against “the machine” while referring to the rapper’s team.

“These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging,” Tasha began. “The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team.” She continued, “We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs. A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.”

Further on in her statement, the Youtuber claimed said machine threatened her life, calling the verdict “extremely prejudicial” and based “solely off sympathy and payola.” Tasha went on to say that the trial “[made] me out to be an angry and malicious woman,” and repeatedly invoked her First Amendment rights, positing at one point, “my case will set a precedent for all future media.”

“There was no defamation, no invasion of privacy, and suicidal thoughts,” she said, — referencing Cardi’s testimony that Kebe’s allegations drove her to a dark place mentally — before adding, “and we proved that with sufficient, factual evidence,” without specifying exactly what that was.

Claiming you proved, with “factual evidence” that someone else didn’t have suicidal thoughts….that’s a new one.

“We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years,” Tasha continued, going on to add that she will take this “all the way up to the Supreme Court if need be.”

Last week, Tasha K was ordered to pay Cardi $1 million in punitive damages after losing the rapper’s defamation lawsuit against her.

Tasha’s company, Kebe Studios LLC, was also ordered to pay an additional $500,000 and reimburse Cardi’s legal fees, which added up to $1,338,753.47. Added in with the $1.25 million Kebe was ordered to pay Monday, the total comes out to more than $4 million.

If you want to know how others feel about Tasha’s statement, look no further than the comments under her video. It’s pretty unanimous: even those who were once fans of the Youtuber are shocked at her lack of remorse, repeatedly telling her that the First Amendment doesn’t protect us from lawsuits.

“She said all of this nothing just to avoid saying two simple words…IM SORRY,” Ashley Brown commented. “This is absolutely pathetic. How do you tell a complete lie, get sued, admit you lied under oath, lose and STILL act as if you did nothing wrong? There is something seriously wrong with this woman.”