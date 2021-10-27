Bossip Video

Well, this is interesting…

According to reports, Kevin Hunter, who is the ex-husband of famed media mogul Wendy Williams, recently popped the question to his longtime alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. The Wendy Williams Show producer and Hudson conceived a child together back in 2019, during the time of Hunter’s infidelity.

The engagement ring allegedly wasn’t cheap either. Hunter reportedly proposed to the mother of his lovechild with a three-row pave, center stone diamond halo ring that he purchased back in April 2020 for a whopping $80,000. However, it’s unclear as to when he actually decided to make things official.

Ajay Anand of Rare Carat told The Sun that the precious ring was around four carats with a “round center diamond set in an intricate setting.”

Take a look at Sharina’s shiny rock down below.

In a separate report, an insider close to the pair revealed to The Sun back in June that the couple had settled down together with their now 2-year-old daughter, Journey, in the ritzy community of Coral Springs.

“They’re just really happy together. They have moved on from all the drama in New Jersey with his marriage,” the source said. “It’s done wonders for their relationship.”

But Hunter’s newfound family hasn’t gone over too well with his talk show mogul ex.

“He’s happy and that’s a tough pill for Wendy to swallow, especially since she hasn’t found someone yet,” the confidante claimed. “It’s tough being Wendy and dating in such a bright spotlight. She is having a hard time. Meanwhile, Kevin has always been so private. Which is the complete opposite of Wendy who gossips publicly for a living.”

Yikes!

The news comes amid Williams’ ongoing health issues stemming from her Graves disease.

The former Hot 97 radio host has been on an extended hiatus from her famed purple seat on The Wendy Williams Show following a breakthrough COVID-19 infection she contracted back in September. There is no word quite yet on when she will return. A number of guest hosts have been tapped to cover for the “Ask Wendy” author including comedian Whitney Cummings, who is slated to host this week, along with The View’s Sherri Shepherd, who will hold down hosting duties during the first week of November.

Williams married Hunter in 1997 but later filed for divorce in 2019 after Sharina Hudson gave birth to Hunter’s daughter. The no-holds-barred TV host said she knew her former husband was “a serial cheat” for years.

During a candid interview with Insider earlier this year, the media maven said that as she was getting ready to deliver, her son Kevin Jr., whom she shares with the TV producer, that she already knew the two were headed for divorce.

“I went into the delivery room knowing in my mind, ‘I’m planning my divorce’. “Kevin was a serial cheat. He cheated when I dated him. He cheated when I married him. He cheated while I was on bed rest during the entire nine months of me being pregnant,” she explained.

Wendy continued on, adding that she ultimately stayed in her tumultuous marriage to protect her son.

“I couldn’t [leave] because the bigger the talk show got, and the more I would look into my son’s eyes … the more I decided to give of myself and I figured I’d get it on the back end, so to speak… I don’t regret meeting Kevin. I don’t regret falling in love. I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years — 21 of them married,” Williams added.

During a May 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the Dancing with the Stars alum tore into Sharina for creeping with Hunter.

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off other people’s man, there’s a hot place in hell for you. A woman is only going to do that if the man lets her. Most of the time, if a woman is doing something like that, she’s got nothing to lose. If she’s doing that to a married man with a family, he’s got everything to lose. So, if you bite back married man, then you lose,” she said at the time.

Hunter has publically apologized for stepping out on Wendy in the past claiming that he wasn’t “proud” of his “actions” and that he wanted to hopefully “right some wrongs” through some much-needed “self-reflection.”

He continues however to post pettily about his ex-wife.

This is a lot! What do you think? Is Kevin wrong for moving on with a whole new family?