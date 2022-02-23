‘Broken Bread’ Exclusive: Roy Choi Opens Up About Being Inspired By Hip-Hop And Anthony Bourdain

If you’re as passionate about food as we are and you don’t know about Roy Choi — we HIGHLY recommend you start following him and his show “Broken Bread”

Broken Bread follows Choi as he explores complex social justice issues through the lens of food – including gentrification, cultural erasure, and the corporate takeover of food and farming – and celebrates the people who are making big changes to the current food landscape, what is eaten, and where communities gather. He will meet inspiring individuals and organizations who challenge the status quo and use food as a platform for activism and a catalyst for change, including Chef Wolfgang Puck, Restauratrice & Food Activist Alice Waters, Artist Chuck D., Journalist Patricia Escarcega, and Artist Six Sev.

Our Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Roy Choi about the new season of “Broken Bread” and how the last two years have reshaped the restaurant industry and redefined food culture – as well as his solution based approach to creating change.

Once you’ve watched “Broken Bread,” it’s easy to see a similarity between Choi and Anthony Bourdain, especially in the way they relate so well to others despite what might seem like extreme differences in background.

“Anthony Bourdain helped the world see the world through travel,” Choi told BOSSIP. “In a way we’re doing the same thing but we’re doing it through the lens of activism and highlighting stories that never get told, stories of marginalized people, people of color, immigrants. It’s about us, It’s about putting our stories out there, letting our voices speak for themselves. Using all the tools and privileges I’ve been able to earn and put that in there so that the art of it can go toe to toe with anything but the content is stories that never get put onscreen. We wanted it also to be a show of positivity, hope, inspiration but we don’t want to shy around any of the problems. We want to pinpoint the problems and show people on the ground really making a difference.”

Check out the full interview below:

For those not familiar with Roy Choi’s work, the Seoul-born, L.A. bred chef is known as one of the architects of the modern food truck movement thanks to the success of his famous Kogi BBQ business. A graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Choi’s already won an Emmy Award for the series and in 2020 he was bestowed the James Beard Award for “Outstanding Personality/Host” in a television series. In addition to hosting “Broken Bread,” Roy is co-host of the Netflix cooking series, “The Chef Show,” with Jon Favreau.

