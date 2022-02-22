Did you watch?
So this was Monet Tejada’s plan all along…use her nephew(Son) to get to the NBA to get closer to Michael Jordan
pic.twitter.com/vhyZ78a4mM
— Blac Kellerman (@Jayblac1615) February 22, 2022
The stars were out in Cleveland for NBA All-Star weekend that brought out A-list celebs including Adele, Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, Lil Wayne, Spike Lee, Ludacris, Quavo, and many more who appeared to enjoy the festivities as much as one can in Ohio.
What started as a promising weekend quickly devolved into an endless slanderfest fueled by fan disgust in the usually entertaining events.
Jimmy Butler was asked about his thoughts on tonight's #NBAAllStar Saturday Night, he did not sugarcoat his feelings, via an interview with @BallsackSports. pic.twitter.com/eRYA2WeurQ
— Robert Buchanan (@RobBuchananFOX) February 20, 2022
Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo kicked things off by losing the very winnable Skills Challenge, setting the tone for quite possibly the worst dunk contest EVER.
This is when I knew we were in for the worst dunk contest ever pic.twitter.com/Jclr0oyuku
— si6 (@dmay706) February 20, 2022
At one point, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could be seen leaving during the lackluster event that was roasted on high heat for HOURS.
Mans said I’m not staying up for this BS #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vwqjSGg5oO
— #AreYouReady (@iJkiddrox) February 20, 2022
Why THIS particular collection of dunkers was selected, we may never know, but the full lineup included Cole Anthony (Magic), Jalen Green (Rockets), Obi Toppin (Knicks), and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors).
The dunk contest this year pic.twitter.com/GivBogL1tW
— Overtime (@overtime) February 20, 2022
Without much to cheer for, fans focused on social media shenanigans that included a now viral video of His Airness Michael Jordan getting handsy with Mary J. Blige at the All-Star game.
In the clip, a very lit Michael Jordan is holding MJB, 51, by her waist while telling her how “good of a job” she did during her recent Super Bowl performance.
But it’s MJ lightly brushing his fingers against Mary’s cake during a tight hug that got Twitter going.
MJ was WILDIN last night 😭
pic.twitter.com/WBtnlygSuI
— Guru (@DrGuru_) February 22, 2022
While some folks speculated over whether or not the two are closer than we know, others wondered if MJB was even comfortable with MJ’s eyebrow-raising embrace.
How did you celebrate All-Star weekend? Did you Celeland? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from NBA All-Star weekend on the flip.
“So this was Monet Tejada’s plan all along…use her nephew(Son) to get to the NBA to get closer to Michael Jordan” – *howls*
This nigga Druski 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0EZmf5RkI
— Ryan (@BodegaRye) February 20, 2022
“This n*gga Druski 😂😂😂” – why he do Jesse like that??
Monet trying to secure a NBA deal for Cane now that Zeke’s dead: https://t.co/GRd9hpl5oB
— © | 🎭 (@caesar_ldn) February 22, 2022
“Monet trying to secure a NBA deal for Cane now that Zeke’s dead:” – as she should
“Mans said I’m not staying up for this BS” – Kareem was outta there!
Oh my God LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RQ8A5yZirb
— . (@RiqRuler) February 21, 2022
“Oh my God LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO” – KG STILL mad at Ray Allen
MJ has no idea who KAT is. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/rh7IIOYfbK
— P (@P_MATIC) February 21, 2022
“MJ has no idea who KAT is” – *cackles*
Adele so unbothered just eating her donuts 😂 #Adele pic.twitter.com/ec1RzD3vN9
— Kate_³⁰🪐🌛 (@DayDreamerWays) February 21, 2022
“Adele so unbothered just eating her donuts” – she’s so chill
This Daniel from Insecure. pic.twitter.com/Juxp5Q5kkI
— Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) February 18, 2022
“This Daniel from Insecure” – haaaa
DJ Khaled is not a real person 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/K1NYgAvQbm
— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) February 18, 2022
“DJ Khaled is not a real person 💀💀💀” – not at all
The evolution of the Dunk Contest over the years: pic.twitter.com/vZWWJVJrt5
— Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) February 20, 2022
“The evolution of the Dunk Contest over the years:” – mannnnnn
If “ah hee hee hell” was a person pic.twitter.com/iXQ6LL9eHM
— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) February 21, 2022
“If “ah hee hee hell” was a person” – Oh MJ
