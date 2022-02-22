Bossip Video
The stars were out in Cleveland for NBA All-Star weekend that brought out A-list celebs including Adele, Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Haddish, Dave Chappelle, Lil Wayne, Spike Lee, Ludacris, Quavo, and many more who appeared to enjoy the festivities as much as one can in Ohio.

What started as a promising weekend quickly devolved into an endless slanderfest fueled by fan disgust in the usually entertaining events.

Reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo kicked things off by losing the very winnable Skills Challenge, setting the tone for quite possibly the worst dunk contest EVER.

At one point, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could be seen leaving during the lackluster event that was roasted on high heat for HOURS.

Why THIS particular collection of dunkers was selected, we may never know, but the full lineup included Cole Anthony (Magic), Jalen Green (Rockets), Obi Toppin (Knicks), and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors).

Without much to cheer for, fans focused on social media shenanigans that included a now viral video of His Airness Michael Jordan getting handsy with Mary J. Blige at the All-Star game.

In the clip, a very lit Michael Jordan is holding MJB, 51, by her waist while telling her how “good of a job” she did during her recent Super Bowl performance.

But it’s MJ lightly brushing his fingers against Mary’s cake during a tight hug that got Twitter going.

While some folks speculated over whether or not the two are closer than we know, others wondered if MJB was even comfortable with MJ’s eyebrow-raising embrace.

How did you celebrate All-Star weekend? Did you Celeland? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from NBA All-Star weekend on the flip.

“So this was Monet Tejada’s plan all along…use her nephew(Son) to get to the NBA to get closer to Michael Jordan” – *howls*

“This n*gga Druski 😂😂😂” – why he do Jesse like that??

“Monet trying to secure a NBA deal for Cane now that Zeke’s dead:” – as she should

“Mans said I’m not staying up for this BS” – Kareem was outta there!

“Oh my God LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO” – KG STILL mad at Ray Allen

“MJ has no idea who KAT is” – *cackles*

“Adele so unbothered just eating her donuts” – she’s so chill

“This Daniel from Insecure” – haaaa

“DJ Khaled is not a real person 💀💀💀” – not at all

“The evolution of the Dunk Contest over the years:” – mannnnnn

“If “ah hee hee hell” was a person” – Oh MJ

