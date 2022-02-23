Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t just a world champion–he’s a daddy!

The Super Bowl champ and his girlfriend of more than two years, Lauren Wood, have welcomed their first child together.

OBJ took to Instagram in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, February 23 to announce that their bundle of joy arrived on February 17.

He talked about the amazing experience of seeing their baby welcomed into the world, thanked Wood for how resilient she is, and revealed the little one’s name; Zydn.

“2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” the baller wrote. “The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever.” Odell continued, “Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues.”

Elsewhere in his caption, the LA Rams player reflected on his time playing in the Super Bowl, which was cut short due to an injury in the beginning of the game (but not before he made a touchdown). He went on to reveal that he got surgery for his knee on February 22–just a few days after becoming a father–calling the procedure a “success.”

“2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me,” he wrote. “Honestly I’ve been through so much to get to where im at.. I duggg deep, and figured out a lot about myself along the way. If there’s one thing I can take from all the work and growth, it is that I AM as resilient as they come. Too much heart to not keep walkin in faith!” The athlete continued, “Lol I kno yall probably tired of hearing me say this every year now “this my year” BUT IM GON BE BACK!!! U better believe imma be back , and imma be back better than ever before. I mean that Shxt from the bottom of my heart. Filled wit LOVE and gratitude. I wanna thank u all for the love and support, this is not the end; but only the beginning to everything I’ve ever dreamed of. LUV.”

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren “LoLo” Wood first made their relationship official in November 2019. Two years later, in November 2021, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Now, OBJ’s got a lot of time to rest post-surgery and soak up some quality time with baby Zydn before (hopefully) returning to the field next season.

Congrats to the new family of 3!