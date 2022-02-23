Bossip Video

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams DOJ For Attempted Plea Deal With McMichaels, Bryan

Ahmaud Arbery‘s murderers, Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddy” Bryan were previously convicted of murder and as of yesterday, all three were convicted of federal hate crimes. However, the gang of killers almost got a pass via some very shady dealings by the United States Department of Justice. As BOSSIP reported weeks ago, the McMichaels had struck a plea deal with the DOJ in order to get a cushy stay in a federal penitentiary for the first 30 years of their life sentence. It’s insane to think that the criminal justice system thought it appropriate to offer white men who hunted and killed an innocent Black man some level of leniency or comfort in light of their crimes. But then again, ‘MeriKKKa.

Fortunately, the judge in the case would not hear such a thing and the trial went on as planned. After the conviction was handed down, Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, kept it one-thou-wow about the way this case was handled and her intense displeasure with DOJ:

Via MEAWW:

After the ruling, Cooper-Jones thanked the DOJ for the result but mentioned that this day would have never come "if it wasn't for the fight that the family put up". She said, "I now want to address the members of the DOJ. I'm very thankful that you guys brought these charges of hate crime. But back on January 31 you guys accepted a plea deal with these three murderers who took my son's life." The mother also noted that the prosecutors "ignored my cry" when she urged them to "not take this plea deal". She stated, "I begged them. Even after the family stood before the judge and asked them, asked the judge to not take this plea deal, the lead prosecutor, Tara Lyons, stood up and asked the judge to ignore the family's cry. That's not justice for Ahmaud." She also said that "the one thing they didn't have was a son that was lying in a cold grave and they still didn't hear my cry," before adding that it's impossible for her to "heal" from what happened to her son.

God bless Wanda Cooper-Jones for having to fight for justice in the midst of unimaginable heartbreak. There is no doubt that she and the family are still grieving, yet they still have to get up in the morning and keep these devils in line in the name of her child.