Instant classic

Netflix 'Jeen-Yuhs' assets

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Everyone’s buzzing over Coodie & Chike’s incredible ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ docuseries that follows ‘the old Kanye’ from the very beginning of the ‘College Dropout’-era where we see his beautiful relationship with late mother Donda West, surreal footage of his struggles to be taken seriously as a solo artist, unexpected cameos, countless gems, and much more over the course of a must-see trilogy.

These early events would shape his ascension into a globally-beloved/hated rockstar/billionaire who continues to be the most polarizing figure in pop culture.

To create their sprawling masterpiece that spans over 21 years, filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (who worked with Kanye on the “Through the Wire,” “Two Words” and “Jesus Walks” videos) cut down 400 hours of footage into the 4-hour final product currently trending on Netflix.

“We have three acts: Act 1 is Vision, Act II is Purpose and Act III is Awakening. I had to have a vision. So when I ran into Kanye in Chicago and I saw how charismatic he was and how energetic and talented he was, I’m like, “That was the vision,” said Coodie ahead of the film’s release.

“When I put the camera on, that was the vision, to document him, not knowing if he wanted me to film him at the time or not. It’s just one of those gradual things that happened. I knew his style somewhat didn’t fit with the rappers back then. It was different. But I knew he was going to do something great.”

What was your fave moment of the Doc? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on the flip.

“Naa, Coodie violated Lil Bow Wow on that Kanye West Documentary” – wowwwww

“Kanye rapping to the person at the desk 😂” – mannnn

“Me seeing Beyoncé on screen for a quick second” – we wonder how she felt about this cameo

“Everybody in the Roc-A-Fella office when Kanye played them All Falls Down in 2002 #JeenYuhs” – bruhhhh

“Kanye West played ‘All Falls Down’ for everyone in the Roc-A-Fella offices and they all did this” – whew, life is crazy

“Kanye was really walking around the country playing the College Dropout and n*ggas was really Iike” – no, seriously

“Kanye- yeah I got this beat I want you to hop on … **plays The “jesus walks” beat

Scarface- #JeenYuhs” – we know he was SICK when the song blew

“Scarface saying “something else came up” when telling why he wasn’t on Jesus Walks is hilarious.. N*gga wasn’t feeling the song” – oh Scarface

“I finally made it y’all. Glad you all know the real hero in this story” – *cackles*

Scarface was befuddled

“Feel like Scarface didn’t put a verse to Family Business or Jesus Walks cos he didn’t like seeing Kanye’s retainer on table” – there might be some truth to this

“Donda rapping with Kanye was very beautiful” – the feeeeels

