Everyone’s buzzing over Coodie & Chike’s incredible ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ docuseries that follows ‘the old Kanye’ from the very beginning of the ‘College Dropout’-era where we see his beautiful relationship with late mother Donda West, surreal footage of his struggles to be taken seriously as a solo artist, unexpected cameos, countless gems, and much more over the course of a must-see trilogy.
This was a beautiful moment between Kanye and Donda in #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/q7kUZGlkjB
— Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) February 18, 2022
These early events would shape his ascension into a globally-beloved/hated rockstar/billionaire who continues to be the most polarizing figure in pop culture.
one of a kind #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/WjDG6vszmk
— tys (@calvintys) February 16, 2022
To create their sprawling masterpiece that spans over 21 years, filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (who worked with Kanye on the “Through the Wire,” “Two Words” and “Jesus Walks” videos) cut down 400 hours of footage into the 4-hour final product currently trending on Netflix.
“We have three acts: Act 1 is Vision, Act II is Purpose and Act III is Awakening. I had to have a vision. So when I ran into Kanye in Chicago and I saw how charismatic he was and how energetic and talented he was, I’m like, “That was the vision,” said Coodie ahead of the film’s release.
“When I put the camera on, that was the vision, to document him, not knowing if he wanted me to film him at the time or not. It’s just one of those gradual things that happened. I knew his style somewhat didn’t fit with the rappers back then. It was different. But I knew he was going to do something great.”
Naa, Coodie violated Lil Bow Wow on that Kanye West Documentary. pic.twitter.com/pt8pwQJpnC
— Mukhtar (@Mukhtar_iam) February 18, 2022
“Naa, Coodie violated Lil Bow Wow on that Kanye West Documentary” – wowwwww
Kanye rapping to the person at the desk 😂 #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/DHqn3lBt9x
— cute but sad (@picklenic00) February 16, 2022
“Kanye rapping to the person at the desk 😂” – mannnn
Me seeing Beyoncé on screen for a quick second #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/pVRuQnMRxZ
— Alice (@ArmoAlice) February 17, 2022
“Me seeing Beyoncé on screen for a quick second” – we wonder how she felt about this cameo
Everybody in the Roc-A-Fella office when Kanye played them All Falls Down in 2002 #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/mYypoYkVZZ
— Colegate (@JCNoHunnidz) February 16, 2022
“Everybody in the Roc-A-Fella office when Kanye played them All Falls Down in 2002 #JeenYuhs” – bruhhhh
Kanye West played ‘All Falls Down’ for everyone in the Roc-A-Fella offices and they all did this. pic.twitter.com/HfBkAVSwLl
— Colb (@___Colb___) February 17, 2022
“Kanye West played ‘All Falls Down’ for everyone in the Roc-A-Fella offices and they all did this” – whew, life is crazy
Kanye was really walking around the country playing the College Dropout and niggas was really Iike. #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/LGeJFM4aAj
— Black Uncle Iroh (He/Him) (@FDsignifier) February 17, 2022
“Kanye was really walking around the country playing the College Dropout and n*ggas was really Iike” – no, seriously
Kanye- yeah I got this beat I want you to hop on … **plays The “jesus walks” beat
Scarface- #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/vMSYsiTCdQ
— Carey Ondre Smith Jr (@CareyOndre) February 17, 2022
“Kanye- yeah I got this beat I want you to hop on … **plays The “jesus walks” beat
Scarface- #JeenYuhs” – we know he was SICK when the song blew
Scarface saying “something else came up” when telling why he wasn’t on Jesus Walks is hilarious.. Nigga wasn’t feeling the song 😂😂#JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/puim7kj9cz
— AMAZEMODICA (@AmazeModica) February 17, 2022
“Scarface saying “something else came up” when telling why he wasn’t on Jesus Walks is hilarious.. N*gga wasn’t feeling the song” – oh Scarface
I finally made it y'all. Glad you all know the real hero in this story. #yeezy #JeenYuhs #KanyeWest #Kanye #scarface #kanyeretainers #retainers pic.twitter.com/waf7rbIPCz
— Kanye's Retainers (@kanyeretainer) February 17, 2022
“I finally made it y’all. Glad you all know the real hero in this story” – *cackles*
Classic moment between Scarface and Kanye. #jeenyuhs pic.twitter.com/j49IaIiVQI
— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) February 19, 2022
Scarface was befuddled
Feel like Scarface didn’t put a verse to Family Business or Jesus Walks cos he didn’t like seeing Kanye’s retainer on table 😂 #JeenYuhs
— Jeremiah. (@jerestheword) February 17, 2022
“Feel like Scarface didn’t put a verse to Family Business or Jesus Walks cos he didn’t like seeing Kanye’s retainer on table” – there might be some truth to this
This #JeenYuhs doc taught me that Scarface’s mind may have been playing tricks on him his whole life, but he’s been practicing COVID protocols for 20+ years. He was DISGUSTED with Kanye for leaving his retainer on the studio counter top! 😂
— Colegate (@JCNoHunnidz) February 16, 2022
Donda rapping with Kanye was very beautiful #JeenYuhs pic.twitter.com/aRXeeM0A1G
— The Boy (@Kwesi__Glover) February 17, 2022
“Donda rapping with Kanye was very beautiful” – the feeeeels
