Donda’s Son: Kanye West Honors His Mother Dr. Donda West With A New Song On Her Birthday [Audio]

Kanye West has emerged from his hiatus this summer and created quite the frenzy, all from his mobile phone. Ye returned to the spotlight by letting everyone know his Yeezy dream has come true, announcing a 10 year deal with Gap that is estimated to bring in $1 billion dollars annually. Of course, he didn’t stop there he went on to announce a new single, “Wash Us In The Blood.” The single is part of his forthcoming album, God’s Country which will continue his journey into the world of gospel music.

As predicted things only got crazier last week when Forbes released a new interview with Kanye detailing his plans on running for president in 2020. The interview included some interesting tidbits about his stance on abortion, vaccination, coronavirus, and Donald Trump. The light in all the chaos about him running for president, though, is that Kanye shared a video showing how easy it is to register to vote and urging others to do the same.

Over the weekend, we received more music from Kanye–this time to honor the birthday of his late mother Dr. Donda West. Donda is a scholar and former chairwoman of Chicago State University’s English department and was a college professor there for 31 years before leaving in 2004 to assist Kanye’s musical career.

In 2007, she passed away from complications following surgery. Since then, Kanye has been vocal about missing his mother, like any son would. He even named his creative house “Donda” which spawned the likes of Heron Preston, Virgil Abloh, Don C, Big Sean, and many others. His new track is entitled “Donda” and you can listen to it below.