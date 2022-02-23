Bossip Video

‘A Madea Homecoming’ lands on Netflix Friday but the film’s cast hit the red carpet for their premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday, 2.22.2022!

Tyler Perry posted up with his co-star Brendan O’Carroll, who also dons a dress and makeup in the film to play Madea’s onscreen counterpart Aunt Agnes.

Brendan O’Carroll and Jennifer Gibney play the aunt and mother of one of the film’s main characters Davi, played by Isha Blaaker.

Speaking of Isha, he pulled up in a powder blue suit — to match his eyes perhaps? He has a pretty hefty role as the roommate of Madea’s great-grandson Tim.

Isha and Brandon Black (who plays Tim) made quite a dapper duo at the premiere event.

Tyler Perry posed with Isha and Brandon as well.

We didn’t see any shots of Gabrielle Dennis, who plays Tim’s mom in the movie, but Candace Maxwell, who plays Tim’s aunt Ellie, looked beautiful in a black billowy gown.

Geneva Maccarone also looked stunning in a white gown with a slit nearly up to her hip. Geneva has a really spicy role as Sylvia in the movie.

Since we’re talking about baddies, we gotta talk about ‘Sistas’ star KJ Smith, who was at the premiere supporting the boss man!

Sorry guys’ KJ is taken. She was at the premiere with her fiancé Skyh Alvester Black, who was a recurring regular on “Sistas” in the last couple of seasons and also happens to star on “All The Queens Men.”

KJ also posted up with her “Sistas” costar Mignon.

Our FAVE from “Sistas” — Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, who plays Fatima also pulled up looking lovely.

She and Tyler Perry snapped some shots together as well.

Other notables at the event included Amber Riley, DeRay Davis and Tabitha Brown.

Are you excited for ‘A Madea Homecoming?’

The film that brought Madea out of retirement will be available to stream on Netflix in just two days!