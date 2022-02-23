Bossip Video

‘A Madea Homecoming’ lands on Netflix Friday but the film’s cast hit the red carpet for their premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday, 2.22.2022!

World Premiere Of "Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming" - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Tyler Perry posted up with his co-star Brendan O’Carroll, who also dons a dress and makeup in the film to play Madea’s onscreen counterpart Aunt Agnes.

World Premiere Of "Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming" - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Brendan O’Carroll and Jennifer Gibney play the aunt and mother of one of the film’s main characters Davi, played by Isha Blaaker.

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Speaking of Isha, he pulled up in a powder blue suit — to match his eyes perhaps? He has a pretty hefty role as the roommate of Madea’s great-grandson Tim.

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Isha and Brandon Black (who plays Tim) made quite a dapper duo at the premiere event.

World Premiere Of "Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming" - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Tyler Perry posed with Isha and Brandon as well.

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

We didn’t see any shots of Gabrielle Dennis, who plays Tim’s mom in the movie, but Candace Maxwell, who plays Tim’s aunt Ellie, looked beautiful in a black billowy gown.

 

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Geneva Maccarone also looked stunning in a white gown with a slit nearly up to her hip. Geneva has a really spicy role as Sylvia in the movie.

 

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

 

Since we’re talking about baddies, we gotta talk about ‘Sistas’ star KJ Smith, who was at the premiere supporting the boss man!

 

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

 

Sorry guys’ KJ is taken. She was at the premiere with her fiancé Skyh Alvester Black, who was a recurring regular on “Sistas” in the last couple of seasons and also happens to star on “All The Queens Men.”

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

 

KJ also posted up with her “Sistas” costar Mignon.

 

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

 

Our FAVE from “Sistas” — Crystal Renee’ Hayslett, who plays Fatima also pulled up looking lovely.

 

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

 

She and Tyler Perry snapped some shots together as well.

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Other notables at the event included Amber Riley, DeRay Davis and Tabitha Brown.

World Premiere Of "Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming" - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Are you excited for ‘A Madea Homecoming?’

Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' Premiere

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

The film that brought Madea out of retirement will be available to stream on Netflix in just two days!

Categories: Actors, Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.