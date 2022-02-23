Bossip Video

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Kanye West still isn’t finished with his efforts to win back Kim Kardashian.

On Tuesday, February 22, Kanye held a listened party for the sequel to his 2021 album Donda, filling up a stadium in Miami to listen to the unfinished project with fans.

He did the same, a few times, for Donda’s release last summer, which included an appearance from Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, making a lot of people believe the two were getting back together. Obviously, that didn’t happen, and things have gotten a lot messier in their divorce since then–but Kardashian’s presence was still felt at the listening session.

As Ye made his way through the Donda 2 tracklist, a song called “Sci-Fi” caught a lot of people’s attention. The track opens with the voice of the rapper’s estranged wife, sampling her monologue from her 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live (seemingly the last time we saw these two being friendly post-divorce and pre-Pete).

“I married the best rapper of all time,” Kim said. “Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

It’s no wonder why Kanye would want that glowing review as the intro to one of his songs. But, even though the reality star said all of that after filing for divorce, things have definitely taken a turn for the worse, since.

In a track titled “Security,” the rapper seemed to reference the comedian’s security along with his relationship with West’s children. In other songs, Ye went on to throw more shots at Pete Davidson , who has been dating his estranged wife for the past few months.