Tommy Davidson is back as frenetic father Oscar Proud in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” that follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart.

The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael.

Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.

The buzzy reboot sees the return of Kyla Pratt (“Penny Proud”) along with Tommy Davidson (“Oscar Proud”), Paula Jai Parker (“Trudy Proud”), JoMarie Payton (“Suga Mama”), Cedric the Entertainer (“Uncle Bobby”), Karen Malina White (“Dijonay Jones”), Alisa Reyes (“LaCienega Boulevardez”), and Soleil Moon Frye (“Zoey Howzer”).

Recurring cast members include Keke Palmer (“Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Billy Porter (“Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Zachary Quinto (“Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Artist “A Boogie” Dubose (“Francis ‘KG’ Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Asante Blackk (“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Brown”), and thee EJ Johnson (“Michael Collins”).

“I saw a family that reminded me of my own — I even had boy-girl twins in my family,” said Palmer in an interview with the NY Times. “That was a show that represented what my Black American culture looked like. I thought they got it right!”

We had the pleasure of chatting with Davidson who talked the louder and prouder reboot, voicing Oscar Proud 20 years later, the impact of ‘Strictly Business’ 31 years later, streaming era vs. ’90s TV era, and more in our interview you can view below:

The first two episodes are now streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.