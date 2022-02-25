Surprise! Netflix To Air Reunion Episode For ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2

This is gonna be spicy! Poor Deepti got seated between Natalie and Shaina!!!

Did you guys watch Netflix fan-favorite series LOVE IS BLIND for their second season? Netflix is treating Love Is Blind fans to a season two reunion episode, which is set to premiere on Friday, March 4th.

If you’re new to the concept, here’s a synopsis of what the show is all about:

The show is all aobut singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, who sign up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

The new season starting streaming on Netflix on February 11th and the finale episodes just went live today. Next Friday, March 4 the Reunion episode will air.

Are you all caught up on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2? Which of the weddings were you most surprised by? Which ones made you happiest? Who do you think is going to be the most controversial part of the Reunion?

Our votes are on Shaina or Shayk!