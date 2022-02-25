Rap Snizzles!

Legendary rapper/renaissance man Snoop Dogg extended his winning streak by joining the Rap Snacks family in a 50/50 partnership deal that would make him the face of OG Bar-B-Que Cheddar chips and other soon-to-be announced flavors.

“We are family and there’s enough for all of us to eat,” said Master P in an interview with Rolling Out. “We agreed on a 50/50 partnership, and the new Snoop Dogg Icon chips are coming soon in three flavors.”

In addition to Snoop, the Rap Snacks Icon collection includes Master P and The Notorious B.I.G.

“We continue to give the people what they want”, says James Lindsay, Founder/CEO of Rap Snacks. “The Rap Snacks brand represents culture, quality, and community – it’s the promise of fun and flavor in every bag. Snoop Dogg exemplifies everything the brand represents. There is no limit to where Rap Snacks can go.”

Aside from adding Snoop to its impressive roster, Rap Snacks launched its HBCU Symphony Initiative to amplify the talents, efforts and resilience of these legacy institutions.

The inaugural Youtube series will kick off with Central State University’s Invincible Marching Marauders in Wilberforce, Ohio, and explore the lives of its students while spreading HBCU pride.

“This partnership comes following recent bomb threats at several HBCUs this past year,” said Lindsay. “Our goal is to continue to find ways to build community within our community.”

Over the past several months, Rap Snacks has orchestrated efforts to build a sense of community by not only introducing chips on campus but also opportunities with a commitment to build Black institutions well beyond Black History Month.

For more info about Rap Snacks, its flavors and anything else, click here.