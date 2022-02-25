Jay-Z just won big in his legal battle with perfume company Parlux, who claimed he didn’t uphold his end of their contract from a 2012 perfume deal and sued for $68 million.

In 2016, perfume company Parlux filed a $68 million lawsuit against business mogul and rapper Jay-Z. They accused him of failing to uphold his end of their 2012 contract to promote their join fragrance “Gold By Jay-Z.”

After many delays, Parlux finally got their day in court in October and dragged Hov to court in a three-week trial. During the trial, Parlux alleged Jay and S. Carter Enterprises LLC broke their agreement because he failed to show up for the 2014 Gold by Jay-Z launch at Macy’s, failed to promote the product on “Good Morning America” and also in Women’s Wear Daily.

At the trial, Alex Spiro—who was representing Hov—asked the jury to grant his client’s counterclaim against Parlux for over $4.5 million in alleged unpaid royalties after he was let off the hook for the $68 Million Parlux was seeking. The jury also found that Parlux shouldn’t have to pay the damages to Hov.

On Thursday, the Appellate Division First Department issued a ruling on the appeal, finding Jay-Z and his company were actually entitled to the summary judgment of over $4.5 Million. Maybe Parlux should have dropped this before it got out of hand. Between the royalties and lawyer fees, this became a costly ordeal for them.

Justice John Higgitt of the Appellate Division, First Department said that results of an appeal determined that Jay-Z and his organization S. Carter Enterprises LLC were ‘entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim’ in the suit, according to PageSix.

“The record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales,” Higgitt said.

