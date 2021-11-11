Bossip Video

Jay-Z just got some really good news after years of fighting a hefty lawsuit.

Following almost six years of litigation, a jury in Manhattan reached a verdict in Hov’s trial with Parlux Fragrances, which partnered with the entrepreneur in 2013 to launch its “Gold Jay-Z” cologne.

The rapper has officially been cleared in the lawsuit, which claimed Jay breached an endorsement deal with the company after failing to promote the fragrance. In the end, the jurors found that Hov was not liable for the $67.6 million in requested damages, though they did also reject his roughly $6 million countersuit for alleged unpaid royalties.

Jay-Z shared a statement with Complex following the victory, saying, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

When a reporter asked if he had “98 problems now” since winning the suit, the rapper seemed to really appreciate the reference to his famous track, responding, “Ayyy, I like that!”

This three-week trial comes nearly six years after Parlux sued Jay-Z in January 2016. At the time, they accused him and his S. Carter Enterprises of costing the company millions by breaching the terms of their agreement. Among the claims made by the company were that Hov refused to appear on Good Morning America in an effort to promote the cologne.

As for Jay’s defense, his team refuted Parlux’s accusations, claiming the entire case was a “misunderstanding,” saying the company merely failed to market its product correctly.

In the end, the jury agreed.