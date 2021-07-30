“Resort To Love” Exclusive: Christina Milian Says She Was Nervous Singing Alicia Keys Songs In Front Of Her! [VIDEO]

Can you imagine singing Alicia Keys’ songs in front of her?

“Resort To Love” is FINALLY available on Netflix and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Christina Milian, the star of the new Netflix romantic comedy “Resort To Love,” ahead of the movie’s release this week. Milian spoke about the joy of being able to sing and act in the same project and revealed her favorite songs from the movie. She also revealed she was super nervous singing Alicia Keys’ song “No One” in front of her for the movie. Keys served as an executive producer on the project. Christina also answered the tough question of which scenario would be more of a nightmare for her in her real-life — her character Erica’s or Jay Pharoah’s character Jason, admitting she would hate to be at a resort with her current fiancé, Matt Pokora at the same time as an ex.

Check out the interview below:

This whole cast was AMAZING — both in the film and doing press. This group had to have been some of the most positive energy to ever land on a film set. Have you watched “Resort To Love” yet? We’re dying to know what you thought. What was your favorite part?