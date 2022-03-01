Bossip Video

Jason Momoa showed sheer excitement in support for stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz amid a report claiming he and Lisa Bonet are giving their marriage another shot.

In flicks shared to his Instagram on Monday, Momoa posed with Kravtiz’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, sharing his joy ahead of their date to see Zoe portray Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in “The Batman,” alongside co-star Robert Pattinson.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO”

Momoa and 41-year-old actor Tatum, who has been in a public relationship with Kravitz since August 2021, wore complimentary denim attire in the photos while making silly poses together.

“I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz. Mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.”

They were later spotted alongside the actress for a family dinner with Zoë’s siblings, Lola and Nakoa Momoa, in tow.

Zoë recently shared photos from the London red carpet premiere of the movie looking ravishing in black, posing solo and with her co-stars.

Meanwhile, a report following stepfather Jason Momoa and mom Lisa Bonet’s January split announcement has exploded online, claiming the pair are giving their marriage another round — or at least trying it out. Sources from Hollywood Life claimed that Momoa and Bonet — who married in 2017 and have kids Lola, 14, and Nokoa-Wolf, 13 — have moved back in together.

“They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

Previously, Momoa and Bonet shared a joint message to announce their mutual decision to end their 17-year relationship and that post has since been removed from the “Aquaman” actor’s page.

Even after the breakup post went up, reports claimed Momoa didn’t go too far from Lisa or their marital home because he lived in a luxury camper parked in Lisa’s driveway. Daily Mail claimed the $750K camper was previously used as an accommodation for filming. The actor, 42, had even taken it to the premiere of the first Aquaman movie in 2018.