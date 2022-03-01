Cardi B and her husband, Offset, just welcomed their second child together.
The parents still haven’t revealed the name of the 5-month-old boy, but Cardi has shared some tidbits about him, including his connection with his big sister, 3-year-old Kulture.
Now, the “Up” rapper is explaining why her daughter recently revealed she’s not looking for another sibling anytime soon. The mother of two shared a video to her Instagram Story on Monday showing of Kulture as she explained her sweet reasoning for not wanting another baby in the house.
“You want me to have another baby?” Cardi asked her little one before Kulture quickly responded, “No!”
When she asked why, the toddler responded by explaining that she is content with the little brother she already has. “Because I like my baby brother. He’s perfect,” Kulture said.
Of course, that hit a sweet spot for Cardi, who responded, “Aww.”
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their second child together on September 4, sharing the big news on social media alongside a photo of her cradling her baby boy in her hospital bed while laying next to her husband.
“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”
