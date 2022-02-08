Bossip Video

Cardi B will not put up with any disrespect when it comes to her children.

On Monday, February 7, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Twitter to share some screenshots of the awful comments she saw people leave on her daughter Kulture’s Instagram account, which led her to make the page private.

In response, Cardi revealed that she would be locking the page, going on to issue a pretty intense jab directed at the mothers of those internet trolls.

“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos.”

Regardless of the strong messaging, Cardi stood by what she wrote, responding to someone who has since deleted their tweet, saying, “I said what I said.”

In another reply, she tripled down, writing, “S*** MY D**K !! I said what I said.”

Cardi B first created an Instagram account for her 3-year-old daughter in September 2020. It wasn’t long before the famous child racked up over 600,000 followers, and in the years since, the account has grown to 2.3 million followers.

On the subject of protecting her kids, Cardi and her husband, Offset, still have yet to announce the name of their second child together. After welcoming the boy in September 2021, the couple decided to hold off on the name reveal–though the former Love & Hip Hop star recently said she wants to let the world know the baby’s name with a new tattoo.

“Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face,” she tweeted last month. “I really really wanna do it!”

Obviously, there’s no hiding a face tattoo, so it feels like we’re getting close to a name reveal.