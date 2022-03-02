Bossip Video

Jeremiah Taylor, one of the men responsible for tidying up Young Dolph’s Memphis memorial multiple days a week was reportedly shot and killed in the city last week.

On November 17, Memphis legend Young Dolph was murdered in his hometown outside of Makeda’s Cookies. Since then, the location has been closed and has become a memorial for Dolph.

People have traveled from all around the world to pay respects to Dolph and his loved ones and with the number of visitors the memorial receives, it takes upkeep to keep it looking presentable. One man, Jeremiah Taylor, took it upon himself to visit and tidy up the memorial multiple times a week, according to the community.

Sadly, Taylor was reportedly found dead from a gunshot wound on Getwell Road and the Memphis Police Department is now investigating, reports Fox 13.

“I want people around the world to know we care about Dolph,” Taylor previously told ABC 24. “The love he had with people. A lot of people are realizing and now seeing the person that he always was. Taking care of his community, being a philanthropist, and really promoting financial independence. [It’s] a moral that he taught.”

Another murder in the Memphis community has shaken its people that have already suffered so much loss in a short time. Memphis police have already made arrests in the murder of Young Dolph and those men are set to face the court system later this year.