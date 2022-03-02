Bossip Video

An ALLBLK series is debuting a new episode and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported, “Double Cross” focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, they set down a path of their unique brand of justice.

On the latest episode airing this Thursday on ALLBLK, things are tense between Erica and Cintron after Erica’s old college roommate Tiffany shockingly reveals that Cintron is the father of her child.

Erica whose been advocating for “trust and honesty” in her relationship is rightfully pissed with Cintron over the paternity news, but her longtime love still won’t come clean.

“This is about you, Tiffany, and your child,” says Erica while Cintron vehemently denies everything. “Just admit that you f***d her, just be honest about it!” “After all these years I still don’t know why you believe I slept with her!’ says Cintron. “Because she told f****g me…” starts Erica. “Then, she’s f***g lying!” says Cintron.

Cintron however won’t back down and says that only a “fool” would admit to his woman that he cheated.

Despite him not coming clean about fathering the child and alleging that Tiffany just “wants to hurt her”, Erica’s choosing to “trust her gut” in this situation.

“You f***d her, that is your f****g son” she says. “It’s over between us Cintron.”

Take an exclusive look below.

What happens next? You can find out when the next episode of “Double Cross” premieres Thursday, March 3 on ALLBLK.

Returning cast members this season include popular “Double Cross” stars Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha). “Double Cross” is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.