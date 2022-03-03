Are we really shocked?

WELP, it’s a wrap between reality star Deelishis and Raymond Santana—one of the wrongfully convicted “Exonerated Five”–who officially filed for divorce after nearly two years of marriage, TMZ reports.

The not-very-shocking news comes just one day after the 44-year-old ‘Flavor of Love’ star accused Santana of being a “liar”, “narcissist” and “cheater.”

Naturally, Deelishis deleted the message and edited the caption under the pic of her looking nearly unrecognizable in the now viral post.

Raymond Santana Calls Deelishis Marriage “Irretrievably Broken” In Divorce Filing

According to TMZ, Raymond claims in the divorce documents that his marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The filing also revealed the couple had been separated since November 7th, 2021.

Deelishis seems to be onboard with Raymond’s divorce decision since she also filed an agreement with the court to resolve most of the legal issues between them amicably, with them both agreeing that neither party would pay the other alimony.

The pair first met through Instagram in late 2019 and married six months later. They later appeared on VH1’s Couples Retreat together.

Deelishis Claims Raymond “Left ‘Us” In Regards To Their Breakup—“I Stuck It Out”

Following news of the divorce filing, Deelishis vented even more on her Instagram stories where she reposted a series of encouraging messages from friends sending their love amid the public split. In her latest post, Deelishis claimed she fought for her marriage while alleging that he “left us,” likely referring to herself and her children.

“I pray all women and children from not understanding how to help themselves or their loved one who suffers from childhood trauma,” she shared. “I didn’t leave him. I stuck it out…he left us.”

With only Deelishis talking, we’re interested to hear Raymond’s side of the split that many folks expected to happen much sooner.

Do you think Deelishis ever loved Raymond? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Raymond Santana filing from divorce to Deelishis on the flip.