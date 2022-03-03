Are we really shocked?
The Exonerated Deelishis Nguyen. pic.twitter.com/21wSu212pa
— 3/5 🎈 (@theygotkary) March 1, 2022
WELP, it’s a wrap between reality star Deelishis and Raymond Santana—one of the wrongfully convicted “Exonerated Five”–who officially filed for divorce after nearly two years of marriage, TMZ reports.
The not-very-shocking news comes just one day after the 44-year-old ‘Flavor of Love’ star accused Santana of being a “liar”, “narcissist” and “cheater.”
Naturally, Deelishis deleted the message and edited the caption under the pic of her looking nearly unrecognizable in the now viral post.
Raymond Santana Calls Deelishis Marriage “Irretrievably Broken” In Divorce Filing
According to TMZ, Raymond claims in the divorce documents that his marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The filing also revealed the couple had been separated since November 7th, 2021.
Deelishis seems to be onboard with Raymond’s divorce decision since she also filed an agreement with the court to resolve most of the legal issues between them amicably, with them both agreeing that neither party would pay the other alimony.
The pair first met through Instagram in late 2019 and married six months later. They later appeared on VH1’s Couples Retreat together.
Deelishis Claims Raymond “Left ‘Us” In Regards To Their Breakup—“I Stuck It Out”
Following news of the divorce filing, Deelishis vented even more on her Instagram stories where she reposted a series of encouraging messages from friends sending their love amid the public split. In her latest post, Deelishis claimed she fought for her marriage while alleging that he “left us,” likely referring to herself and her children.
“I pray all women and children from not understanding how to help themselves or their loved one who suffers from childhood trauma,” she shared. “I didn’t leave him. I stuck it out…he left us.”
With only Deelishis talking, we’re interested to hear Raymond’s side of the split that many folks expected to happen much sooner.
Do you think Deelishis ever loved Raymond? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Raymond Santana filing from divorce to Deelishis on the flip.
The Exonerated Deelishis Nguyen. pic.twitter.com/21wSu212pa
— 3/5 🎈 (@theygotkary) March 1, 2022
“The Exonerated Deelishis Nguyen” – *howls*
Deelishis got all that work done & now she looks like a weather girl on Telemundo. That’s crazy.
— flour ranger (@youdamnskippy) March 1, 2022
“Deelishis got all that work done & now she looks like a weather girl on Telemundo. That’s crazy” – accurate
This must be Tasty, Scrumptious, or Delectable.. Cuz ain’t no way this is Deelishis?! https://t.co/HNy8KmeJxC
— ✨ lori leftfoot ✨ (@alesiavsworld) March 1, 2022
“This must be Tasty, Scrumptious, or Delectable.. Cuz ain’t no way this is Deelishis?!” – *cackles*
Deelishis will FaceTune her dog’s knee caps talmbout a narcissist. y’all the perfect match!
— the loud mouth (@helveticahooch) March 1, 2022
“Deelishis will FaceTune her dog’s knee caps talmbout a narcissist. y’all the perfect match!” – KNEE CAPS
when the judge calls Deelishis to the stand pic.twitter.com/kmkzdbmvRJ
— Misha and Irish’s Newports (@j0nahmitchell) March 1, 2022
“when the judge calls Deelishis to the stand” – you know what…
Khloe Kardashian got Deelishis face in her cart right now https://t.co/MXvx7hCLiZ
— MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) March 1, 2022
“Khloe Kardashian got Deelishis face in her cart right now” –
Continue Slideshow
Deelishis after she takes all divorce settlement money. pic.twitter.com/owQQfrV2VO
— 3/5 🎈 (@theygotkary) March 1, 2022
“Deelishis after she takes all divorce settlement money” – ahhhh
Somebody said Deelishis is the settlement swindler and I’ve been laughing for 6 mins straight pic.twitter.com/OSiNHXKy1V
— Meshia 🌹 (@MelaninRose89) March 1, 2022
“Somebody said Deelishis is the settlement swindler and I’ve been laughing for 6 mins straight” – SETTLEMENT SWINDLING
Deelishis after she spent all that man settlement money pic.twitter.com/w0AgNZMfbg
— DKT (@darleneturner53) March 1, 2022
“Deelishis after she spent all that man settlement money” – cold world
Deelishis….I so am not listening to nobody who competed for Flavor Flaves love!!!!!
— be_unique12 (@Ok_CoopieDo) March 1, 2022
“Deelishis….I so am not listening to nobody who competed for Flavor Flaves love!!!!!” – welppp
From Deelishis to “An Acquired Taste” pic.twitter.com/V40ydiINky
— 👟 (@dirtywhiteups) March 1, 2022
“From Deelishis to “An Acquired Taste” – hmmm
Deelishis need her ass beat. Taking that man settlement money and getting a new face only for her to leave him.
— AK47. ✨ (@_xoanh) March 1, 2022
“Deelishis need her a** beat. Taking that man settlement money and getting a new face only for her to leave him” – SMH
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.