Lindsey Graham Publicly Calls For The Assassination Of Vladimir Putin

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has the world watching aghast. Every day, we are seeing graphic videos of bombs dropping on densely populated Ukrainian cities and more Black people being denied exit at the border. The whole thing is a hot f***ing mess. But just in case you needed more steaming turds, here comes Lindsey Graham. The senator from South Carolina took to Twitter to publically campaign for the immediate assassination of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The good ol’ boy didn’t stop there, he also graced Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show to say it with his chest.

Even die-hard Republican bootlickers are looking at Lindsey like “Dawg, WTF are you doing?!?!”

Graham attempted to moonwalk his way out of the controversy this morning on Fox & Friends

Don’t get it twisted, it isn’t that people don’t agree that the world would be a better place if Vlady was sleeping with the fishes but a sitting senator can’t just call for the murder of another nation’s leader, however despicable he or she may be. We can’t imagine this war touching U.S. soil but the way things have been going of late, we can’t blame people for being a lil’ worried.

We suggest that you pay at least SOME attention to what is happening right now if you haven’t been because s**t seems to be getting realer every day.