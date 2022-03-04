‘Ladies Who List: Atlanta’ Exclusive: Things Get Spicy On Tonight’s Reunion When Celebrity Clients & The Word ‘Triggered’ Comes Up

The “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” reunion is airing tonight at 9/8 C on OWN and it’s filled with spicy moments that you can preview right here on BOSSIP.

At one point during the Tanika Renay hosted special, the ladies dish on their celebrity clientele that include Cardi B., B. Simone, and NFL players. According to Tiffany, she doesn’t treat her celebrity clients differently than any of her non-famous buyers.

“If I have Cardi at my table or if I have Jane Doe, who works a 9 to 5 making $35,000 a year, the process of explaining the documents are going to remain the same because buying a house is a luxury—period!” says Tiffany. “It doesn’t matter the price point, it doesn’t matter who you are. I’m excited for the experience and for the homeowner and establishing yourself with them.

She does admit however that working with Cardi does have its hilarious perks, even on a holiday.

“Look, the only thing I could say, it was a, I think, 10-hour closing [and it] was Christmas Eve,” says Tiffany. “So it was a fun, interesting experience.”

Play

Later the ladies talk about a hot button word that emerged this season; “triggered.” The cast discusses the word and explores why Robin and Cristyl faced that ugly confrontation at dinner.

According to Robin, the word “triggered” didn’t “take her out”, it was her friend Crystl’s use of it.

“It’s not the word “triggered,” and I think that the audience needs to understand that,” says Robin. “ Because right now, I’m being portrayed as “a word took me out,” when in all actuality, it never did. It was never the word. It was the behavior of my friend that needs to be put on display right now.”

Robin adds that Crystl should have “tapped her on the leg” to talk about things later and Crystl owns up to her fault in the matter.

“I didn’t get it right,” says Crystl. “ That was nervous energy, and that was me being uncomfortable in the moment. It’s not an excuse, but that’s what it is.”

Wheewww, is it time for these ladies to put the dreaded T-word to rest?

Take a look below.

Play

The “Ladies Who List: Atlanta” reunion airs tonight at 9/8 c on OWN.