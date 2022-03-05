Bossip Video

Cardi B knows Tasha K won’t stop making her defamatory Youtube videos unless she has no other choice, legally, so she’s trying to get the court to make that happen.

On Thursday night, the “Up” rapper filed documents in federal court demanding a permanent injunction against Tasha K, which comes following her victory in their defamation trial back in January.

According to reports from TMZ, though the jury awarded Cardi about $4 million, she says that has done nothing to stop the Youtuber from spreading the same lies that landed her in court, including her former claims that Cardi has committed adultery, has STIs, and was a prostitute.