While a lot of soon-to-be-moms might be most worried about giving birth, Jeannie Mai is sharing what the most difficult part of motherhood has been for her so far: breastfeeding.

On Friday, March 4, The Real host took to Instagram to open up about the struggles she’s faces while trying to produce enough milk for her daughter, Monaco.

“Been tackling this breastfeeding thing for two months. Listening to a lactation nurse, reading advise online, and getting so much help from other moms,” she wrote while posting photos of herself using a breast pump. “Hands down, it’s been the most difficult part of this entire mom journey. I already HEARD it was gonna be, but I never imagined this. For me, it’s was even more difficult than giving birth 😳.”

The 43-year-old went on to explain what a nurse advised her to do to maintain milk supply, but says that it hasn’t helped her situation.

She continued, “Since then, every 3 hrs looked like this: Latch, supplement with formula since I could only give her an ounce, (IF that), go and pump to signal to body to make more milk, set alarm to take milk thistle pills, sunflower Lecithin pills, drink fenugreek tea, massage boobs, in one hour prepare boobs with a hot compress or towel, wake the baby up, repeat. And two months later, I STILL don’t make enough milk to feed my baby.”

In the end, Mai admitted that she had to stop herself from comparing her situation to other mothers, saying it was affecting her emotional health.

“I had to catch myself because it actually got to my mental, and things started to feel dark,” Jeannie wrote. “Comparing myself to other moms, frustrated from the ups and down of pumping an ounce one day, nothing the next..and this is ON TOP of all the anxiety this journey can bring. Not complaining, actually here to give moms out there, breastfeeding or not, all the flowers and praise for doing your best to care for your baby-formula or boob. I have more respect for moms than ever in my life. And I have to remember me included 🥴✨🥇Hugs to every mom out there❤️.”

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy got married in April 2021, following her divorce from first husband, Freddy Harteis, four years prior. On their wedding day, she began IVF treatments so they could start a family together, welcoming their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.