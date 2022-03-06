Iconic Innit? ‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Reveals Next Role As NBA Agent Rich Paul In Upcoming Biopic

Are you feeling this?

Page Six reports that Damson Idris’ next project is based on the life of the man behind LeBron James, super sports agent Rich Paul. The Snowfall star broke the news about his starring role in the upcoming biopic in an appearance on the Breakfast Club.

The British-born heartthrob couldn’t reveal many details about the project itself but discussed the honor of stepping into the shoes of a game-changer like his good friend Rich Paul.

“I am about to play Rich Paul,” Idris said during the interview on Thursday. “It is time we start cherishing black moguls, and Rich is someone people need to know. This guy has completely changed the game, and I am happy and fortunate to call him a big brother… I can’t wait to honor his story.”

Paul ended up in the spotlight for recently romancing Adele, but the elite agent has helped King James make his baller business moves behind the scenes for nearly 20 years. According to Page Six, the dynamic duo met when Paul was a 21-year-old hustler selling throwback football and basketball jerseys out of the trunk of his car at the airport in their hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James was just a teenager when they met and quickly became friends. Paul was already in his inner circle when James was drafted into the NBA in 2003. He went from working under sports agent Leon Rose to launching his own sports agency with James in 2012, Klutch Sports Group. By 2019, Klutch was a booming billion-dollar business with 25 clients. It’s definitely an epic story worthy of the Hollywood treatment.

What other larger-than-life figures does Idris want to portray after Franklin Saint and Rich Paul? He also named Eddie Murphy, Sidney Poitier, and Fela Kuti.

Check out Damson’s full interview below.

Play

Will you be watching Damson in the upcoming Rich Paul biopic?