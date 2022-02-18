Franklin Saint byke!

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

We’re less than a week away from the Season 5 premiere of one of our favorite shows, “Snowfall,” which airs next Wednesday February 23 on FX. To celebrate the series’ latest season, FX hosted a special screening event Thursday night for the cast and crew at Grandmasters Recorders. Doesn’t Damson look dapper?

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

 

We had to give you the full view to fully appreciate.

 

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Isaiah John AKA Leon looked fresh in his powder-blue suit and the curls were poppin’ for the premiere.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Gail Bean, who plays Wanda looked incredible at the event.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

We loved the shots of her posing with castmates Isaiah John and Damson Idris.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

She and Damson actually look like they might make an even cuter couple than Wanda and Leon did.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Our guy Amin Joseph — the ever loyal Uncle Jerome — was in the house, shut your mouth.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

And whew… how gorgeous is Angela Lewis in this purple? Aunt Louie got it going on.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Seeing Michael Hyatt always makes us happy, even if everybody knows Cissy Saint ain’t nothin’ to play with.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

DeRay Davis aka Peaches pulled up!

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Carter Hudson — who plays wildcard CIA agent Teddy McDonald came through as well.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

De’Aundre Bonds stayed true to his character Skully by rocking one to the event.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Taylor Polidore who plays Dallas on the show looked really good in leather for the premiere.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Quincy Chad — or Big Deon as “Snowfall” fans know him looks really good in a suit. Whew.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

De’Aundre Bonds and Alon Abutbul (Avi) are undoubtedly two of the baddest MFs on TV.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Let’s not ever forget the debt of gratitude we owe Walter Mosley for his incredible pen and production game. We’re talking DECADES of quality reads and watches!

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Los Angelenos who are fans of the series are in luck too because FX is proud to present Saint’s on Crenshaw – a weekend-long, community-powered pop-up in the heart of South Los Angeles.

The free pop up will be held at Vector 90 (3423 W. 43rd Place Los Angeles, CA 90008) and open to the public from 10am – 5pm on Saturday February 19th and Sunday February 20th. 2022.

Inspired by main character “Franklin Saint’s” Los Angeles roots and burgeoning real estate business in Season 5, Saint’s on Crenshaw will feature pop-up storefronts from local Black-owned small businesses including Bricks & Wood, Post21, JéBlanc, and Queen LA, as well as artwork from DomoINK. After browsing the shops, fans can refuel with grab-and-go food and beverages from Hank’s Mini Market, Harun, and Crenshaw Juice Co.

In addition to supporting local Black-owned small businesses, FX is proud to collaborate with community organizations Vector90 and the non-profit Destination Crenshaw who will set up shop inside “Franklin’s Office” at the event to support guests eager to flex their entrepreneurial skill set.

Saint’s on Crenshaw is a free, reservation-only event. Please note that attendance is limited to adults 18+. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis through the link HERE. Fans are encouraged to come as early as possible within their selected time slot.

FX's "Snowfall" Season 5 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

And don’t forget — Snowfall premieres its fifth, high-stakes season on Wednesday February 23rd at 10p ET/PT on FX.

