Franklin Saint byke!

We’re less than a week away from the Season 5 premiere of one of our favorite shows, “Snowfall,” which airs next Wednesday February 23 on FX. To celebrate the series’ latest season, FX hosted a special screening event Thursday night for the cast and crew at Grandmasters Recorders. Doesn’t Damson look dapper?

We had to give you the full view to fully appreciate.

Isaiah John AKA Leon looked fresh in his powder-blue suit and the curls were poppin’ for the premiere.

Gail Bean, who plays Wanda looked incredible at the event.

We loved the shots of her posing with castmates Isaiah John and Damson Idris.

She and Damson actually look like they might make an even cuter couple than Wanda and Leon did.

Our guy Amin Joseph — the ever loyal Uncle Jerome — was in the house, shut your mouth.

And whew… how gorgeous is Angela Lewis in this purple? Aunt Louie got it going on.

Seeing Michael Hyatt always makes us happy, even if everybody knows Cissy Saint ain’t nothin’ to play with.

DeRay Davis aka Peaches pulled up!

Carter Hudson — who plays wildcard CIA agent Teddy McDonald came through as well.

De’Aundre Bonds stayed true to his character Skully by rocking one to the event.

Taylor Polidore who plays Dallas on the show looked really good in leather for the premiere.

Quincy Chad — or Big Deon as “Snowfall” fans know him looks really good in a suit. Whew.

De’Aundre Bonds and Alon Abutbul (Avi) are undoubtedly two of the baddest MFs on TV.

Let’s not ever forget the debt of gratitude we owe Walter Mosley for his incredible pen and production game. We’re talking DECADES of quality reads and watches!

Related Stories Prayers Up: Fantasia Hospitalized After Having Contractions Six Months Into Her Pregnancy

Los Angelenos who are fans of the series are in luck too because FX is proud to present Saint’s on Crenshaw – a weekend-long, community-powered pop-up in the heart of South Los Angeles.

The free pop up will be held at Vector 90 (3423 W. 43rd Place Los Angeles, CA 90008) and open to the public from 10am – 5pm on Saturday February 19th and Sunday February 20th. 2022.

Inspired by main character “Franklin Saint’s” Los Angeles roots and burgeoning real estate business in Season 5, Saint’s on Crenshaw will feature pop-up storefronts from local Black-owned small businesses including Bricks & Wood, Post21, JéBlanc, and Queen LA, as well as artwork from DomoINK. After browsing the shops, fans can refuel with grab-and-go food and beverages from Hank’s Mini Market, Harun, and Crenshaw Juice Co.

In addition to supporting local Black-owned small businesses, FX is proud to collaborate with community organizations Vector90 and the non-profit Destination Crenshaw who will set up shop inside “Franklin’s Office” at the event to support guests eager to flex their entrepreneurial skill set.

Saint’s on Crenshaw is a free, reservation-only event. Please note that attendance is limited to adults 18+. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis through the link HERE. Fans are encouraged to come as early as possible within their selected time slot.

And don’t forget — Snowfall premieres its fifth, high-stakes season on Wednesday February 23rd at 10p ET/PT on FX.