Adele wants all of her fans to get the show they were promised in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean she’s putting her personal life on hold.

On Thursday, February 10, the “Easy on Me” singer taped her appearance on the UK’s The Graham Norton Show, where she opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul. After recently being spotted wearing a massive rock that reeeallly resembles an engagement ring, people had questions, but Adele would neither confirm nor deny if her and the sports agent are engaged.

“If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” she said, still wearing the ring, according to the Daily Mail.

While she was clearly playing coy about her possible fiancée status, Adele did hint at another possibility: welcoming another child. When host Graham Norton asked about her postponed Las Vegas residency, she assured fans that it would be rescheduled for this year, teasing her plans for a baby in 2023.

“It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year,” Adele said. “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?”

So, engaged or not, it seems like things are pretty serious for the singer and the sports agent.

Adele also further addressed why she decided to delay the show, admitting it had nothing to do with COVID-19.

“I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” she explained. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-arsed show, and I can’t do that. The star continued, “People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”