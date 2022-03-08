Karrueche Tran and Quavo seem to be giving their situationship another chance. This week, the two celebrities enjoyed each other’s time for an intimate dinner date. Two months after being spotted in St. Martin on vacation together, the late-night date occurred in Hollyweird, where they didn’t appear bothered by people seeing them together.

Paparazzi caught the exes on camera arriving and leaving The Nice Guy’s Italian restaurant, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Karrueche wore a long, black leather trench coat, and paired it with a black crop top, pants, and over-the-knee navy and cream boots while Quavo rocked a denim pant set with black leather sleeves.

Their get-ups seemed to compliment each other for their private patio dinner date.

Karrueche And Quavo Addressed Dating Rumors Back In 2017

If you missed it, Karrueche Tran and Migos rapper Quavo initially sparked dating rumors back in 2017 after being spotted together numerous times that year. However, the pair shut down rumors claiming they were just “good friends.”

Both Tran and Quavo had public relationships following romance speculation, ending their relationship in 2021. Karrueche dated NFL star Victor Cruz before calling it quits after going three years strong. Meanwhile, Quavo and rapper Saweetie had a three-year romance until their controversial split in March 2021.

Now that they’re both single, maybe they will give a relationship a real chance. Rumors of Karrueche and Quavo trying out romance sparked again this year, with fans noticing on January 7 the two were both on vacation in St. Martin. The Shade Room shared the vacation evidence.

So far, neither Karrueche nor Quavo have confirmed that they’re a couple.

Would YOU be here for Karrueche and Quavo if they decided to officially couple up?