It looks like Tyler Lepley etched “Miracle” on his body, so we know it’s REAL.

Harlem actor Tyler Lepley and his love Miracle Watts are going stronger than ever. The pair shared footage from a recent outing in paradise together where they gathered with friends for fun on a boat while Tyler revealed his tattoo tribute for his girlfriend of at least four months.

Tyler and Miracle left the location of their excursion undisclosed, but shirtless photos reveal that Tyler has tattooed “Miracle” on his rib in honor of his girlfriend. Fans zoomed in on Tyler’s ribs in a portrait he shared with Miracle by his side that he captioned “D N D.”

Do you see the tattoo on Tyler’s rib cage?

Miracle Watts First Shared “Tyler” Tattoo For Tyler Lepley In November 2021

Miracle Watts previously revealed she had Tyler’s name tattooed down the side of her body back in November of 2021. The tattoo tribute seemed to mark the point in their romance where things turned serious and when they went public with their relationship.

Following her “Tyler” tattoo reveal in November 2021, the model shared a video of P-Valley star Tyler meeting her family for the first time.

Before their public displays of lust, the couple kept their respective relationships private. Miracle was previously reportedly romantically linked to August Alsina and Diddy but never addressed either rumor.

Tyler Lepley Has Two Children With Ex-Fiancee April King

This isn’t Lepley’s first serious romance. In August 2021, Lepley allegedly called it quits with his former fiancee/ ICM agent April King, just months ahead of going public with Miracle.

Sources close to the star allegedly revealed to Love B. Scott that Lepley and the agent shared two children, ”including an 8-month-old.”

Miracle Watts Twerks On A Boat With Tyler Lepley And Friends

Model Miracle Watts shared her memories from her vacation with Tyler Lepley and friends, uploading a video edit of their time on the water together. The curvy influencer hugged and kissed Tyler on camera as he gripped her below the waist.

She then cut to a clip of her twerking in a bikini with several other ladies and then to footage of her twerking near a beach and sand.

The couple’s energy seems to match each other’s, with Miracle captioning the moments, “I wanna do it cuz it’s fun….”

In a recent post, Tyler referred to Miracle as his “everything.”

How sweet!

This couple seems to be going strong. Are YOU here for Miracle and Tyler being tattooed-in-love?