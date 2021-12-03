Bossip Video

Boo’d up!

A few weeks after making their sexy baeship Instagram official, panty-sizzler Tyler Lepley and his baddie boo Miracle Watts turned heads at Prime Video’s spectacular “Harlem” premiere screening and after party in NYC.

The smitten couple walked their first red carpet together at the extravagant event that brought out celebrity guests, local creatives, and the cast of the highly anticipated series.

It’s safe to say the couple had a great time on their first officially boo’d up night out in the city.

As previously reported, the “P-Valley” Season 2 stars are all the way official after their sun-splashed baecation in paradise.

“Prayer + Patience =” captioned Watts in a sweet post that included a carousel of photos showing the couple kissing and holding hands.

“Love is patient, love is kind, love is gentle, love does not hurt. Never settle, your time is coming.–Watts” she added, quoting 1 Corinthians 13:4-8 in her IG stories.

In addition to publicly swooning over her new boo, Miracle appeared to have tatted Tyler’s name on her ribcage.

Back in August, news surfaced that the Lepley allegedly called it quits with his longtime girlfriend/former fiancee April King.

Sources close to the star allegedly revealed to Love B. Scott that Lepley and the agent shared two children,” including an 8-month-old.”

Fast-forward to a few weeks ago where Tyler and Miracle met each other’s families in an unexpected move that made us believe things were getting serious.

Lepley, who plays leading man “Ian” (Meagan Good’s “the one who got away” ex) on “Harlem,” has been booked and busy since his breakthrough role on “P-Valley.”

“Harlem” is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.