“That’ll do it…you ain’t gotta worry about me….”—Apparently a pitbull in a skirt

On the latest episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED Keyshia Cole got candid about her previous friendship with a fellow celeb that ended after an incident.

As previously reported Keyshia Cole’s Tami Roman-directed episode aired Sunday and the hitmaker detailed the real and raw details of her life and music career.

Keyshia Cole Tells UNCENSORED About Eve Ending Their Friendship

At one point, Keyshia shared deets on her early days as a singer and the friends she made along the way.

One such friend was apparently rapper Eve who Keyshia says abruptly ended their friendship after getting spooked by her behavior.

According to the singer, she retaliated against someone who grabbed Eve’s bag—and the Ruff Ryders rapper didn’t like it one bit.

“When I came straight from Oakland, It was still in me, you know,” said Cole on TV One’s UNCENSORED. “Disrespect things that would happen, how we handle it from the hood. It was like, ‘Oh, okay, yeah,’ we just fight. It took a long time to learn to not put my hands on people, you know what I’m saying? It was a thing that happened with Eve that, you know, we walkin’ out and somebody grabbed her bag or something like that.” “I just kinda turned around and slapped the girl,” Keyshia admitted. “I was like, ‘Girl, what is you doin’? !Like, period. Back up!'”

Keyshia added that Eve was immediately turned off and backed away from their bond.

“And Eve was really pissed off about that,” said Cole on TV One’s UNCENSORED. “Like, we stopped hanging out. She was like, ‘I can’t hang with Keyshia, she can’t be slapping people.'” “It taught me a lot, too, later… ‘Cause she[ could] get sued, too, you know what I’m saying? Me being a part of her crew, walking out the club—I just, I should have left that to security. Somebody gets paid for that.”

It sounds like Eve didn’t want any drama in her life even if it was her friend defending her. Amid fan chatter about the episode, Keyshia admitted that she finds the whole thing hilarious.

“I understand now why she was PISSSSSSSSSSSED,” wrote Keyshia with laughing emojis under TheShadeRoom’s comments.

Are YOU surprised that the Philly rapper didn’t care for the Oakland singer’s retaliation?

Watch a clip of Keyshia Cole on UNCENSORED below.

The next UNCENSORED featuring Stevie J will air this Sunday, March 13 at 10/9 c on TV One.

The forthcoming episodes are also detailed below.

Master P (March 20)

Taye Diggs (March 27)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (April 3)

Cee-Lo (April 10)

Erica Campbell (April 17)

Trina (April 24)

