White House Releases $2.7 Billion HBCU Allotment From American Rescue Plan
Historically Black Colleges and Universities got their grass watered today in a major way courtesy of a fulfilled campaign promise from President Joe Biden. The American Rescue Plan is a 2021 COVID-19 stimulus bill that aimed to keep afloat people and institutions during the numerous lockdowns and swiftly declining economy. Part of that historic bill was carved out to help the HBCUs maintain their ability to teach the future generations of Black children as some schools were already in dire straits prior to the pandemic pumping the brakes on society.
The White House, not known for its promotion of important developments that may actually help the current administration’s constituents, released a state-by-state breakdown of all the HBCUs that will receive funds and how much they will be seeded down to the penny. God bless transparency. Now, we can hold these schools accountable for where this money goes. We shouldn’t still be hearing about decrepit dorms, lack of air conditioning, and subpar food services.
Here’s just a few of the more notable names:
- Alabama A&M University: $60,120,210
- Alabama State University: $42,725,038
- Tuskegee University: $30,961,457
- Howard University: $57,482,588
- Florida A&M University: $99,274,125
- Morehouse School of Medicine: $56,785,507
- Clark Atlanta University: $47,762,46
- Morehouse College: $15,541,496
- Spelman College: $13,786,698
- Grambling State University: $48,074,370
- Morgan State University: $61,889,348
- North Carolina A&T State University: $93,092,139
- Norfolk State University: $52,248,428
- Virginia State University: $39,482,142
- Hampton University: $31,205,244
Click HERE to see the full list of every school that will benefit from this crucial legislation!
