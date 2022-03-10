We’re intrigued!

‘Bridgerton‘ shattered Netflix records so it’s no surprise NBC created a Regency-era dating show brimming with lavish ball gowns, finely-tailored tuxedos, and an authentic collection of suitors competing for the heart of one very special heroine.

On ‘The Courtship,’ 26-year-old software engineer and project manager Nicole Rémy is the prize worth fighting for on the buzzy reality show that brings a fresh lens to the idea of Black women and love.

Peep the magical trailer below:

Bad and brainy, Rémy is the brilliant mind behind Making–an app for crafters and artists to sell their products and has been thriving in the STEM industry for years.

She also has a background in architecture which she used to design “functional and aesthetically pleasing spaces for retail, corporate offices, and residential areas.

Housed in a castle on the countryside and set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that of which dreams are made. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love.

Rather than meeting the parents near the end of the season like on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ Rémy’s family is involved from the very beginning.

Dressed in ravishing fashions, Rémy’s court consists of her parents, Dr. Claire Spain-Rémy and Claude Rémy, her sister, Danie Baker, and her good friend, Tessa Cleary who will help her learn the suitors’ intentions, occasionally choose her date partners, and help her navigate through the inevitable complications of this type of competition.

In the end, Rémy and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love.

Will you be tuning into ‘The Courtship?’ Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the intriguing new reality show on the flip.