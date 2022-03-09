Bossip Video

Word on the street is that Lizzo has a new boo in her life.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner subtly debuted her new fella this week on Instagram sharing two posts that gave fans a quick peek at her rumored love interest.

In one photo gallery-style post, the star showed off a glimpse of her new man’s arm as they relaxed poolside. Another photo captured her puckering up her lips towards the mysterious man’s face.

However, Lizzo sent fans reeling with excitement in her second post. In the short video, the Houston native playfully smiled and bounced around in a beach chair as she reached over a few times to touch someone who appeared to be sitting off-camera. Towards the end of the video, the singer pulled her new man into the camera’s view and planted a big kiss on his lips just before the video cut off.

The curvaceous celeb captioned the flick:

“Happyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

Some sources say the “Rumors ” crooner and her alleged boyfriend have been dating for a while now. The pair were spotted back in October dining together at the posh Crustacean restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. The media site Just Jared, obtained photos of the two looking pretty coupled up as they were leaving from their romantic meal.

In February, Lizzo stepped out with her boo for Valentine’s Day, and this time, the two held hands as they trotted about L.A. on what appeared to be a date night. The mysterious man wore a ski mask to cover up his face, but judging by the pics, it clearly looked like Lizzo’s love interest. Check them out here, courtesy of Just Jared.

If the rumors are true, this would be a long time coming for the “Good as Hell” hitmaker. Lizzo has spoken candidly about her relationship life in the past, noting how dating has been tough to navigate with her rising celebrity status.

“My DMs are more poppin’ than my p***y, I’ll tell you that much,” she told Entertainment Tonight in August 2019. “This guy tried to holler at me at the bar last night and for some odd reason, I just wasn’t feeling it. I don’t know what it is now, but you can’t just be like, ‘You ordering all those drinks by yourself? I’ll help you carry those drinks. Excuse me.’ Like, I feel like I need something else.”

Lizzo continued:

“I think it’s hard to understand what it’s like to have a connection with somebody outside of all of this s**t. Famous people connect with millions of people at a time and everybody is in love with them and everybody wants you and everybody wanna smash and everybody wanna be your best friend, so it’s really hard to kind of cipher through the bulls**t and find the real people. But, I mean, even famous people can be bulls**tters, so I don’t know. I might just have to marry myself again. That’s another music video.”

Well, we will just have to see how this love story unfolds! What do you think of Lizzo’s new mystery man? Tell us in the comments!