Bossip Video

Lizzo Looks For Backup Dancers In “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” On Prime Video

A “Good As Hell” singer’s got a new reality show on the way centered around copiously curvy backup dancers.

Lizzo is announcing that her “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” Amazon Original series is premiering Friday, March 25 on Prime Video. The eight-episode reality show follows her as she hunts for confident, bad-a** women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour.

A press release notes that with 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.

A trailer for the show features tears and twerks as the ladies compete and live together while connecting over breaking barriers and challenging societal norms.

“Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” says Lizzo in the trailer. “We thick and we pretty and we know what we bout,” she adds. “It’s the battle of the big girls.” “You do’t have to be light-skin, you don’t have to be skinny,” adds an emotional dancer in the trailer. “You’re just beautiful the way you are.”

Joining Lizzo to help her in the search for dynamic dancers are legendary choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, and several special guests, including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter SZA.

In addition to appearing in the series, Lizzo is serving as executive producer alongside Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman, and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions, and Lizzo’s production company Lizzo Bangers.

Check out the trailer below.

Play

Will YOU be watching “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” on Prime Video?

Follow Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls:

Official Hashtag: #LizzosBigGrrrls

Instagram: @PrimeVideo

Twitter: @PrimeVideo